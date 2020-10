Version 6.0.0

25.06.2020

fiber_new Two-Factor Authentication:

When enabled, an additional dialog will be shown after authentication by password or token, requesting a time-based one-time password provided by a third device. This feature requires an app supporting TOTP.

fiber_new Wake-on-Lan:

When enabled, devices running AnyDesk that are currently in sleep mode can be woken up by other AnyDesk devices in the same local network.

fiber_new Windows Group Policies:

AnyDesk now checks the Windows Registry for settings provided via Windows Domain Group Policies. This can only be disabled on Custom Clients.

fiber_new Multiple password for Unattented Access:

Unattended Access now allows the setup of multiple secondary passwords. Each of the password can be bound to different permissions. This feature requires the use of Windows Group Policies.

fiber_new Flexible Session Recordings:

Session Recordings can now be started and stopped at any time.

autorenew Interactive Access improvement:

Immediately installing AnyDesk now allows to connect to that Desk directly from the beginning.

autorenew User interface improvements:

User interface has been updated and now also allows to hide the sidebar on the left and the Remote Desk box.

autorenew Security improvement:

AnyDesk now supports Perfect Forward Secrecy to strengthen its already strong security for data transfer.

autorenew Remote printing improvement:

AnyDesk now allows to pring local files on the remote computer.

autorenew Multi-monitor suppport:

Hotkeys can now be used to switch between the remote monitors. Hotkey combination Ctrl+Alt+Shift+left/right to iterate monitors. Hotkey combination Ctrl+Alt+Shift+numpad_number to switch to a specific monitor.

autorenew Improved installation process:

Reduced the amount of UAC dialogs shown during installation of different components of AnyDesk.

autorenew Language support:

Updated translations for various languages.

bug_report Remote printing in Windows 7:

Fixed a remote printing in Windows 7.